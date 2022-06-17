Humankind Investments LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.45. 81,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,532. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

