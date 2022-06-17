Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 52.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 132.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 54,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

