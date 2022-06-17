Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $173.00 on Friday. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

