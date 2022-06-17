HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 41,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,595,547. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.