Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.09

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.09 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.76). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 324,047 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.49 million and a PE ratio of -27.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.04.

In related news, insider Allan Walker purchased 566,367 shares of Horizonte Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £39,645.69 ($48,119.54).

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

