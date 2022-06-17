HOPR Price Reaches $0.13 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. HOPR has a market cap of $26.99 million and approximately $330,801.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOPR has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,675.91 or 0.75497335 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00312713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00089123 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012714 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

