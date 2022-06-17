Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 12.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

