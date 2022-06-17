Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBISGet Rating)’s share price was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 4,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBISGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Home Bistro had a negative net margin of 358.31% and a negative return on equity of 974.57%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

About Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

