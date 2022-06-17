Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 4,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Home Bistro had a negative net margin of 358.31% and a negative return on equity of 974.57%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

