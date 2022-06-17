HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in May

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

HMNF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.17. HMN Financial has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $25.98.

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

