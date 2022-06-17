Hive Hits Market Cap of $164.35 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $164.35 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 454,287,504 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.