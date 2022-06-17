HiCoin (XHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91,515.00

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, HiCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $399,578.12 and $91,515.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

HiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

