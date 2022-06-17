H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 637,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,796,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

