Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.53

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.88. Hersha Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 300,477 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $373.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.