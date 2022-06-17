HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Up 0.8%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.87. 670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

