Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of Helix BioPharma stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. Helix BioPharma has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$36.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

