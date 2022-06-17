Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:HTLFP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

