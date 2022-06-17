Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HTLZF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,522. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

