Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 149.13 ($1.81) on Friday. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 137.20 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £326.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

HFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.01) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.37) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.