Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

HAE stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 592,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $490,404. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

