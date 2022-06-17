Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in May

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,800 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GOF traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,663. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $22.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%.

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $228,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $490,984.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

