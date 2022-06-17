GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in GSE Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in GSE Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 455,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 71,333 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in GSE Systems by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 8,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,261. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

