Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 150 shares.
About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)
Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grow Capital (GRWC)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.