Grin Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $50,847.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.56 or 0.05281733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00223357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00546636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00541708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00068598 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

