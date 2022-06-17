Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BP opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.77) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

