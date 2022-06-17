Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,508 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up about 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

