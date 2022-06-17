Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks makes up approximately 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 100,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 198,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $1,638,890 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

