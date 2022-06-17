Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.56% of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of USAI opened at $25.86 on Friday. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68.

Get Pacer American Energy Independence ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.