Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.44.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $349,863.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

