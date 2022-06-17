Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,928 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

PPL stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

