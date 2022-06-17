Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 19,500 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 272,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,313.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $60,495.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,346 shares in the company, valued at $361,939.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 31,611 shares of company stock valued at $266,246 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $6.16 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.16.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $135.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

