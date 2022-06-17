Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.37

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $11.94. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 85,194 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $265.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.
