Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $12,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GDOT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,849. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $154,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

