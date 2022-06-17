Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 9.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gravity by 18.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in Gravity by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 85,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gravity alerts:

GRVY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,943. Gravity has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.06.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

About Gravity (Get Rating)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.