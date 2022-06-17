Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.09. 50,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 47,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Graphite One in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

