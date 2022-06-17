Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as low as C$1.32. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 43,554 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$114.53 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71.

In related news, Director Patrick Smith sold 40,000 shares of Graphite One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$76,500.

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

