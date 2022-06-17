Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.90

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 30415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $94,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.