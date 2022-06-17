GokuMarket Credit Price Tops $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $108,492.52 and approximately $1,107.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00224965 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005616 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

