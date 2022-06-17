Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

