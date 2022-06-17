Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000. Applied Materials comprises 4.3% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.75 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

