Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $862,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

