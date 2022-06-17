Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $4.77 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $89.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

