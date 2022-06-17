Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,104,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $210.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.
SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
