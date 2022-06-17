Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.55) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($10.61). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.55), with a volume of 27,013 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 869 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 864.65.
About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)
Featured Stories
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.