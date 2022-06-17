Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GENC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

