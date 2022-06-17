Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
GENC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.95.
Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
