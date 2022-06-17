Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geberit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.67.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.37. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.8132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

