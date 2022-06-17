Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $235.75

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.75 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 169.40 ($2.06). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.12), with a volume of 25,176 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The company has a market cap of £36.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 457.48.

In related news, insider Andrew Paul Wass purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £92,500 ($112,270.91).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

