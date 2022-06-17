GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading 1.7% Higher

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 188,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,663,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GBS by 4,119.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GBS by 890.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 97,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

