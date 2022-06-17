Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

ECL opened at $145.63 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.