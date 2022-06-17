Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,348 shares of company stock valued at $51,847,986. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

