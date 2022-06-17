GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $53,038.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00225241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005615 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,377,518 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

